Fire engulfed at least four vehicles at Aberdeen Mall on May 25, 2022. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

VIDEO: Multiple vehicles catch fire at Kamloops mall

Blaze began in cargo-laden truck outside Aberdeen Mall May 25

  • May. 26, 2022 10:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

Firefighters were called to Aberdeen Mall on Wednesday afternoon (May 25) for a report of a Dodge Ram pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

When they arrived, they found at least three other vehicles also on fire and got to work dousing the flames. The truck had cargo tied down in the bed of the vehicle.

The blaze was near the mall’s main entrance, in front of Chatters Hair Salon, at the Hillside Way (east) entrance.

There has been no word so far on a cause or if there were any injuries.

