A washout closed access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge west of Williams Lake Friday morning. (Tsilhot’in National Government/Facebook)

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Crews have managed to clear a path after a torrent of mud swept across a road northwest of Williams Lake.

A mudslide across Buckskin Road blocked access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge Friday morning.

Single-lane alternative traffic is now in place.

Residents said they had to detour using Meldrum Creek Road, though that was not advised officially by DriveBC.

Heavy rains and hail Wednesday and Thursday likely exacerbated spring runoff conditions in the area, which was heavily impacted by the 2017 White Lake Fire that threatened Williams Lake.

The Tribune has a call into the Ministry of Transportation, which is believed to be assessing the unfolding situation.

Spring runoff had caused washouts under the nearby CN tracks on March 23 and on local roads for resident access.

READ MORE: CN, ministry, road crews, residents grapple excessive spring runoff near Soda Creek Road

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mysterious cave discovered in B.C. park a gold mine for tourism, geologist says
Next story
Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Just Posted

White Tiger Taekwondo earns 80 medals at invitational

The Cranbrook club saw 25 athletes be successful at their final tournament of the year

Successful first tournament for Wild

The Mount Baker senior girl’s soccer team kicked off their season being victorious

Sam Steele Society announces 2019’s festival theme

Celebrating the Spirit of Cranbrook: Its History, Its People, Its Future

Local young vocalist paired with Kootenay singer-songwriter

13-year-old Pyper Standing opening for Holly Hyatt Band Wednesday, April 17

Touch: Art that makes ‘sense’

Mount Baker Secondary School hosts Spring art showing.

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The resort marked the end of another successful season with the annual event.

Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To the little white truck that turned off Baker Street and… Continue reading

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Balfour ferry terminal relocation debate reignites

A pro-relocation presentation was made to the Regional District of Central Kootenay

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Most Read