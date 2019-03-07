VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

It’s a video that is sure to send chills down your spine, and it’s turning heads online.

But what it shows is incredibly dangerous.

An Instagram video showing a man sliding down the rooftop of a Vancouver skyscraper was posted to Reddit Thursday.

Black Press Media was unable to confirm when the video, titled “Moron Slides Down the Top of a Skyscraper in Downtown Vancouver,” was posted on Instagram, as the account was set to private as of 4 p.m. A Spotify profile linked to the account is that of a rapper who goes by Ondre Cares.

This kind of stunt, known as “rooftopping,” has become more popular in recent years on social media. This isn’t the first time videos and photos of people climbing or sitting atop high buildings in Vancouver have drawn attention online.

WATCH: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson with Vancouver police said they are aware of the video.

Const. Jason Doucette said these kinds of stunts are often criminal in nature, and can lead to charges, such as break-and-enter and mischief.

“Not only are the offenders putting themselves at risk, they are also potentially putting the public and first responders in danger,” he said.

“If one of these people slips and falls, a first responder has to put their safety at risk to rescue the rooftopper.”

Doucette urged anyone who is witnessing a criminal offence to contact their local police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general
Next story
B.C. taxi driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting cab passenger

Just Posted

Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

Stetski calls for elimination of federal student loan interest

Kootenay-Columbia MP wants feds to follow in footsteps of provincial counterparts

Venezuela: A slow moving crisis

Gwynne Dyer Juan Guaidó returned to Venezuela on Monday after almost two… Continue reading

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Stardom is calling you

Auditions for inaugural Wild Horse Talent Show this Saturday and Sunday

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

B.C. woman rescued in Jumbo Pass last summer urges SAR funding renewal

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Letters to the Editor: March 8

Lack of Consideration and Respect Certain aspects of human behaviour have always… Continue reading

Lent: A journey to the heart of faith

Yme Woensdregt On Wednesday, the church entered the season of Lent. We… Continue reading

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

Most Read