VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat protecting a Port Moody parking lot Friday morning, May 14.

Caught on camera by a Port Moody police officer, the cat jumps out from under a parked car and chases the wild animal out of a lot near 3051 St. Johns St.

“The things our patrol officers see at 4 a.m.,” wrote the Port Moody Police Department in a Twitter post sharing the video. “Cat 1, coyote 0.”

Police made sure the lone coyote was escorted out of the residential area. As for the cat, it was seen “doing its rounds” to safeguard the lot Saturday morning.

A response from the Port Moody Police Community Action Team or C.A.T. said, “there is only room for one cat here.”

There’s only room for one CAT here… — PortMoody Police CAT (@PMPDcat) May 18, 2021

A few Twitter users recommended Port Moody police recruit the feline to its force.

Maybe you need to add said cat to your force. — Renee Legierski (@MamaRenee4) May 16, 2021

A Vancouver police officer asked if he could borrow the cat to chase off the pack of coyotes active this time of year in Stanley Park.

“Can we borrow the cat for a few days?” Cst. Lee Marten queried.

Can we borrow the cat for a few days? #StanleyParkCoyote — Cst. Lee Marten (@Canuckula) May 15, 2021

The post has since surpassed 26,000 views.



