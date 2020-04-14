Fish ladder using nearly 500 concrete blocks under construction April 9, 2020, leading to pond and pumping station to lift salmon over the obstacle created by the June 2019 Big Bar landslide in the Fraser Canyon. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Work crews for Fisheries and Oceans Canada completed blasting of the rockslide at Big Bar in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon over the Easter weekend, and are moving to the next phase of keeping salmon runs going this year.

The last blast in the “east toe” of the rockslide widened the channel and the ongoing cleanup is undertaken by Peter Kiewit Sons ULC, which got the contract to tackle the June 2019 rockslide on the Fraser River north of Lillooet during the off-season for salmon runs.

more to come…

BC legislature

