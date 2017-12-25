VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Queen Elizabeth II is using her annual Christmas message to pay tribute to the way the cities of London and Manchester pulled together after extremist attacks this year.

Remarks pre-recorded by the 91-year-old monarch will be broadcast on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom, Canada and the other Commonwealth countries.

Excerpts released by Buckingham Palace indicate Elizabeth praises the “powerful identities” of Manchester and London.

The Queen, her husband, Prince Philip, and family members plan to attend a church service Monday on the grounds of Elizabeth’s country estate in Sandringham. They typically mingle with locals who come to watch them arrive at church.

The royal family has a private lunch scheduled afterward. This is the first Christmas the family will be joined by Prince Harry’s fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle.

The Associated Press

Fernie family loses home on Christmas Eve

$1M winning Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Kootenays

A ticket purchased in the Nelson and Creston area is a lucky winner

It Happened This Week in Cranbrook: 1908

Further news and notes from yesteryear

Cranbrook Special Olympics adds cross-country team

As of this December 16, Cranbrook Special Olympics has started a new cross country ski program.

Looking back on hunting season 2017

The 2017 hunting season has come and gone, and without question it will go down as one of the most dismal seasons in decades.

EKMTA Celebrates Canada Music Week in style

On a wet and blustery Sunday , performers and audience gathered to celebrate Canada Music Week in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of some of the top stories in Cranbrook this week

Opinion: New developments on the extraterrestrial front

I want to believe…

Mayor Pratt reflects on Cranbrook's 2017

Paul Rodgers Local media were invited to a recent special meeting at… Continue reading

The year in review according to Cranbrook RCMP

Paul Rodgers The Townsman sat down with S/Sgt Hector Lee and other… Continue reading

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Fernie family loses home on Christmas Eve

Donations are currently being accepted for the family

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic B.C. ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

