VIDEO: Fire guts Peachland home

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze in the Okanagan neighbourhood

A large fire destroyed a home in Peachland Saturday.

Visible flames were reported coming from a home near Sunset Avenue in Peachland on Saturday afternoon around 1:10 p.m.

By 2:30 p.m., crews were on scene pumping water onto the ongoing blaze.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but fire officials said that no injuries had been reported.

More to come.

