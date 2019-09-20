VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Downtown fire appears to have spread to New World Cafe next to Diamonds and Dust. Angie Mindus photo
Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department battle a blaze in downtown Williams Lake Friday morning. Angie Mindus photo
Angie Mindus photo
Angie Mindus photo

A Friday morning fire has destroyed a historic Williams Lake building that houses a strip club which has been targeted by multiple attempts of arson in recent months.

About 25 firefighters from the Williams Lake Fire Department were on scene at about 5:40 a.m. working to put out the blaze while RCMP secured the block.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said no one has been injured in the fire and crews remain on scene as of 9:20 a.m., working hard to contain the blaze.

Firefighters took to the roof of the nearby barber shop attempting to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbouring building, New World Cafe at 72 Oliver St., as well as Caribou Ski Source for Sports on the other side.

Smoke could be seen billowing up above New World Cafe.

In the back of Diamonds and Dust, the fire had not reached the small house at the back entrance.

The business has been the target of multiple close-call arson attempts this year, but each time employees and firefighters were able to put out the fires.

WATCH: RCMP confirm they are investigating downtown fire at Diamonds and Dust as arson

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP seek help locating Davis Bartraw
Next story
Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Just Posted

RCMP seek help locating Davis Bartraw

Cranbrook RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating a resident missing since… Continue reading

Student activists, City talk climate change

Kevin Marshall, Energy Manager with the City of Cranbrook, met organizers of… Continue reading

Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP responds to Trudeau brownface scandal

Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power

Liberals’ Kootenay-Columbia candidate stands by Trudeau despite scandal

Robin Goldsbury says the prime minister’s racist photo is a learning opportunity

RCMP seize large amount of copper wire

Cranbrook RCMP has seized an extensive amount of stolen copper wire and… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, crews on scene

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

B.C. man guilty of first-degree murder in Yukon killing

Edward James Penner, 22, was given the mandatory life sentence for the 2017 slaying of 25-year-old Adam Cormack

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Most Read