VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

There were no injuries in a late night blaze that tore through a Big White chalet early Saturday morning.

According to Big White fire chief Chris Cormack, the fire started around 1:45 a.m. at a home on Porcupine Drive on the resort.

Several posts on social media show the fire ripping through the property, nicknamed the “A-Frame” or “The Pharmacy.”

Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall said the property was built in the 70s and it was under renovations so no one was living in it.

“Big White fire crew were there and put it out,” Ballingall said.

“It certainly lit up the night sky.”

While there were no injuries, chief Cormack said that a few adjoining residences were damaged from the breaking flames.

Cormack said he was impressed with how his crews fought this fire.

“It was a stubborn fire, probably took us over four hours to knock down,” he said.

“Our priority arriving was to protect the side buildings. Really impressed with the crews in the adverse conditions.”

The A-Frame picked up various eulogies on social media as the residence was both loved and avoided for its popularity.

“Say bye to the famous pharmacy,” said one Big White local.

“So many memories up in smoke,” said another.

Cormack noted that the Big White Fire Department had been to the area before for medical calls.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Video: Jay Dowhaniuk)