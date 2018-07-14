VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

As fire crews work ‘round the clock to contain a rapid wildfire that caught east of Kamloops this week, it isn’t just the homes and people they are working to protect.

Nestled in a tall-standing tree nearby East Shuswap Road, two eagles and their young have played witness to approaching flames since the fire brokeout Thursday.

On Friday, the fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger.

Captured on video by Dave Somerton, fire crews worked tirelessly to quickly to keep the tree from burning down.

“It has been burning but the fire team has finally put it out and now a team of people are bringing in cages and blankets for a worse case scenario,” Somerton said in a 5 a.m. update posted online.

“The birds have an amazing group of heroes in their corner.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is holding at an estimated 500 hectares, although still considered out of control.

Four helicopters, and 3 heavy machines are currently being used to fight the smoldering fire, as well as 103 fire members.

WATCH: Do you know the new wildfire terms?

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality advisory in the area, due to the smoke. During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour, the national forecast station said in a statement Saturday.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and are being urged to take extra precautions.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Two eagles and their young sit in Kamloops nest as flames approach. (Bernie Hudyma/Contributed)

Previous story
Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Just Posted

Overnight fire at Kimberley Transfer Station

Kimberley Fire Department contains blaze at transfer station; cause unknown at this time

UPDATED: Cranbrook eyes lands for future expansion

Future municipal expansion could include areas such as Gold Creek, Jim Smith, King Street, and more.

South Country firefighters called out twice Thursday

Shortly after tackling a wildfire near Baynes Lake, firefighters were called out to a structure fire in Elko

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of July – 14: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Weather warning issued for strong wind gusts

Environment Canada forecasting strong winds on Friday afternoon and evening throughout B.C. Interior.

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

The big grey hound and me

It will take some time to process living in a world without seeing the Greyhound pulling into the nearest bus station

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

Most Read