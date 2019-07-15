Shaun Siebert narrowly avoided hitting cyclists on Granfondo route Sunday morning. (Twitter photo)

Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

A quick reaction from a driver avoided what could have been a dangerous accident during the Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling race on Sunday morning.

Shaun Siebert was driving north along Highway 97 toward Summerland behind group of cyclists in the race at around 7:45 a.m. on July 14. He felt like something was off as he approached them, he said.

“I slowed down a bit and was somehow ready. Then all of a sudden they jetted right out in front of me.”

READ MORE: 2,500 cyclists ready to take the South Okanagan roads for Granfondo

Several of the cyclists crashed, with many falling into the left lane in front of his vehicle.

Thankfully, there was no oncoming traffic so Siebert swerved to avoid hitting them.

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” he said.

Later, he tweeted the video of the incident, which was captured on his dash camera.

More than 2,500 cyclists have taken over the roads in the South Okanagan this weekend for the ninth edition of the mass cycling event. The race finishes at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with cyclists crossing the finish line in Penticton.

More to come …

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions

Just Posted

Cranbrook U13 Bandits are Slugfest champions

After going 4-0 in round robin play the Bandits beat the Calgary Cubs in the championship game

Saturday’s Summer Sounds

Maddi Son (Madison Keiver — pictured below), the Voodoo Rhythm Kings (Murf… Continue reading

Cranbrook Garden Club’s 23rd Open Garden Day

The Cranbrook Garden Club’s 23rd Open Garden Day, Saturday, July 13, featured… Continue reading

Cranbrook U13 Bandits kick off Slugfest

The Bandits have kicked off the Fourth Annual Slugfest Tournament with a win over Kimberley

Canadian Blind Golf Championship hopes to raise awareness

Blind/partially sighted golf athletes from around the world are in Cranbrook for the annual event

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions

Trump has called the organization an outdated body

Canadian officials flagged 900 food items from China with ‘problems’ over 2 years

The scrutiny of agricultural goods has been central to a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To the petite blond in Superstore, in the dairy section in… Continue reading

Weed Warrior: Blueweed – One of the biggest and baddest

Pictured above: Blueweed. Below: Penstemon, Woodland Sage Blue Weed (aka Blue Devil,… Continue reading

Gwynne Dyer: The Real Refugee Problem

Gwynne Dyer Every once in a while a photograph of a migrant’s… Continue reading

Eight reasons not to be a Christian: Part III

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I have written two columns listing some (almost) tongue–in–cheek… Continue reading

Most Read