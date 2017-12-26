Video: California shelter dogs airlifted to Cranbrook

On Dec. 17, 2017, 32 dogs from the Ventura County Animal Services shelter were airlifted into Cranbrook, in an initiative by Playpen Boarding and Grooming and BARCS Rescue. Animal shelters are under great pressure to the wildfire situation in California. Normally holding 400 animals, the VCAS shelter’s population swelled more than 1,100 in recent days. Cranbrook helped take some of that pressure off.

UPDATE: Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

$1M winning Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Kootenays

A ticket purchased in the Nelson and Creston area is a lucky winner

Video: Santa sets out on his epic Cranbrook journey

Escorted by the Cranbrook Fire Department, Santa spends six hours touring every street in Cranbrook in a longstanding Christmas Eve tradition.

It Happened This Week in Cranbrook: 1908

Further news and notes from yesteryear

Cranbrook Special Olympics adds cross-country team

As of this December 16, Cranbrook Special Olympics has started a new cross country ski program.

Looking back on hunting season 2017

The 2017 hunting season has come and gone, and without question it will go down as one of the most dismal seasons in decades.

Opinion: New developments on the extraterrestrial front

I want to believe…

Mayor Pratt reflects on Cranbrook’s 2017

Paul Rodgers Local media were invited to a recent special meeting at… Continue reading

The year in review according to Cranbrook RCMP

Paul Rodgers The Townsman sat down with S/Sgt Hector Lee and other… Continue reading

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

