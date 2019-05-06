VIDEO: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

A massive fire caused a portion of a building to collapse in downtown Victoria on Monday morning, as crews tried to gain control of the flames.

The call came in around 5 a.m. about a fire at the vacant building on Pandora Avenue, connected to the Royal Victoria Suites at Government Street. No one is believed to have been inside.

Buildings between Johnson Street and Pandora Avenue have been evacuated.

The 600 block of Pandora is closed to traffic, as is the 1400 block of Government Street. Buses in the area are affected.

Deputy Fire Dan Chief Atkinson says it’s believed the fire started in the basement.

Crews say they are in defensive position as it is too dangerous to enter the building.

The City of Victoria issued an advisory that air quality in the area poor, and advised residents and visitors to stay a safe distance away.

Wendy Hedley and her husband are visiting from Winnipeg, were staying next door. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

