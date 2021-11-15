An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway

Stanley Park and Seawall have been closed due to waves and strong winds

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at a Vancouver beach, according to videos posted to social media.

According to Jorge Amigo, a barge appears to have broken free and was careening towards the Burrard Bridge, propelled by strong winds and choppy waves. The barge ran aground about a kilometre away from the bridge.

The storm that has hit much of the province has battered Vancouver, with the city closing Stanley Park and the Seawall for fear of strong waves in the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to the City of Vancouver for more information.

c

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsflooding

Previous story
B.C. moves to create protest ‘bubble zones’ for COVID-19 services

Just Posted

Cranbrook city hall. Trevor Crawley photo.
Annual city budget talks set to get underway

The Cranbrook public sandbag station is located directly beside the Public Works Yard (201 Cobham Avenue). (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
City of Cranbrook opens self-fill sandbag station amid flooding, rainfall across province

Cranbrook Bucks goalie Evan Gartner makes one of his 34 saves for his first BCHL shutout as the visiting Bucks handed the Salmon Arm Silverbacks their first regulation time loss, 4-0, Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler Photography)
Bucks topple top-ranked Silverback two nights in a row

SN: F26 100 569 Name: Eric Myers Rank: Avr Unit and Section: 4 ACSS Sqn MOSID/TRADE: 00168 MAT MGT TECH DEPLOYED UNIT: OP REASSURANCE
Aviator Eric Myers: From Cranbrook to Romania