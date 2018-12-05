VIDEO: B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

Horgan aims to cut fossil fuel use by 20 per cent and boost green energy use by 60 per cent by 2050

The NDP government revealed a slew of transportation, building and jobs measures on Wednesday as part of its wide-scale effort to reduce greenhouse gases by 60 per cent by 2040.

Dubbed CleanBC, the plan targets B.C.’s transition to greener fuels and a “low-carbon economy.”

Premier John Horgan said it will require an additional 4,000 gigawatt hours of electricity, or an eight-per-cent increase, over current BC Hydro projections. Currently, the province gets two-thirds of its energy from fossil fuels.

CleanBC aims to cut fossil fuel use by 20 per cent and boost green energy use by 60 per cent by 2050.

That will put the province on track to meet Canada’s commitment to keep global average temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050, or well below two per cent above pre-industrial levels.

Building on an earlier announcement that every car sold in B.C. will be zero-emission by 2040, Horgan said the plan will bring down the price of electric vehicles and work with private industry to encourage more charging stations and training for mechanics that can work on the zero-emission cars.

The province’s goals will require a 200-per-cent increase in electric car sales by 2030.

The government promised to lower carbon intensity in fuels by 20 per cent by 2030 and to enhance tailpipe emission standards for cars sold after 2025.

It will also make B.C.’s Building Code more efficient and require buildings to get 15 per cent of their energy from renewable natural gas.

The province will also work with “off-grid” communities to transition them from diesel to cleaner fuels.

Industry will have to make sure that 15 per cent of its industrial gas usage will be from renewable sources by 2030. Currently, large-scale industry pays about one-third of the carbon tax collected by the province. The government will create a fund from the proceeds to be funneled back into green incentives.

Lastly, the plan targets waste with a goal of 95 per cent of B.C. communities diverting garbage away from the landfill, as well as a goal to capture and reuse 75 per cent of landfill gas by 2030.

Costs will be announced in next year’s budget.

