VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

The B.C. RCMP has launched an internal investigation after a video of police officer burning rubber while on his motorcycle turned heads this week.

Videos show the Mountie pushing his front tire against another person on a motorcycle during a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival on Aug. 10. The two can be seen revving their engines, while their back tires spin to create smoke.

But the officer appears to momentarily lose control, with his bike lurching forward to the right, and collides with another oncoming motorcyclist who falls off their bike into a small crowd.

Luckily, no one in the crowd was injured, police said to Black Press Media in an emailed statement. The officer received minor injuries and the motorcycle was minimally damaged.

Supt. Holly Turton, who is Officer in Charge of the BC RCMP Traffic Services, said that the incident is under review.

“The actions of the officer are not in keeping with my expectations or that of the RCMP,” Turton said. “We expect our officers to exercise better judgment than what was displayed in the video.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island
Next story
City of Saskatoon hit by internet fraud that sends $1M to wrong bank account

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Aug. 11 - 17: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Kootenay Orienteering Championships coming to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The championships take place from September 6 to 8, 2019.

Local rowing club comes up big at Nelson Sprints Regatta

The Rockies Rowing Club saw multiple members have positive results at the annual regatta

City gets $100K grant for improving National Disaster Mitigation Program

The City of Cranbrook successfully applied for and has been awarded a… Continue reading

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in crash near Creston

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Will police lay charges? Will report resonate with voters? Will Jody Wilson-Raybould get re-elected?

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Liberal ducks not in row yet

The polls are tightening and declared candidates for MP in the coming… Continue reading

Most Read