Zora Singh Tatla’s military medals. (Photo: Amy Reid)

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

A 78-year-old veteran was reunited with his military medals at Surrey RCMP’s main detachment Friday afternoon.

Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, lost his medals on Remembrance Day last year, after attending a service in the community.

“It was pouring rain that day. He was on his scooter. He got home, he realized, he went to touch his medals and they were gone,” Sergeant Chad Greig told reporters.

“He told his family at this time what had happened, he went back and forth scouring trying to find his medals. Somebody by that time had obviously picked them up and were doing their best to try to reunite him with his medals.”

Surrey RCMP say the medals were found at a bus stop at 72nd Avenue and 148th Street on Nov. 11, 2017.

They were anonymously turned into the Surrey RCMP’s Newton district office about six weeks ago.

After RCMP issued a press release Thursday, Tatla heard the news in the media and got in touch with police.

“Right now I am pleased to return these medals,” said Creig. “As you can see there are many of them, and well-earned.”

Through a translator, Tatla told reporters that before retiring in 1987, he served in action in China, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India.

Tatla said he migrated here to join his family, and was sponsored by his daughter to come to Canada.

He chuckled when asked if he’d be holding his medals a little tighter now that they’re been returned.

“He is extremely happy and thankful to have his medals back,” the translator relayed, “and thankful to police for reuniting him with his medals.

“He is very grateful for this country,” the translator added, “and very thankful to be living in this country and that’s the reason why he went to the ceremony, to show respect.”


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

 

Zora Singh Tatla has been reunited with his missing medals. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Zora Singh Tatla has been reunited with his missing medals. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Previous story
Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for B.C. SAR team

Just Posted

Mount Baker Jazz Bands triumphantly return from Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

The Mount Baker jazz band and vocal jazz band have returned triumphantly… Continue reading

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

City signs fire protection agreement with Fort Steele Heritage Town

Five-year deal will use Cranbrook firefighters to protect heritage structures.

Large Cranbrook neighbourhood to be affected by water shutoff Tuesday night

Broad swath of Cranbrook will be under boil water notice Wednesday, following water system replacement

Hospital gets new diagnostic equipment, eyes additional technology

Microbiology lab increases bacterial diagnostic capabilities, needs funding for redevelopment.

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

College Business students win at competition

A team of College of the Rockies Business Management students were big… Continue reading

Ontario starts its own dumpster fire

You’d think, having a living example of the fool-hardiness of electing a… Continue reading

CrossWalking: Showing our love for the City

Rev. Yme Woensdregt On Good Friday again this year, Christians from different… Continue reading

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for B.C. SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild goaltenders a cause for concern

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

Hometown cheers on B.C.’s Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Most Read