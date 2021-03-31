A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)

VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

A man shown on video smashing the window of an anti-masker’s car is facing assault charges, Vancouver police said Wednesday (March 31).

The video, which was posted to social media, shows anti-masker Alex using a loud speaker to tell people that COVID measures are a “psychological experiment. Shortly into the video, a man is seen using his bike to hit the window of the car. The dispute escalates and insults are exchanged before the man smashes Lasarev’s car window and leaves.

In an email, Vancouver police confirmed the incident happened on Saturday.

“Around 3:30 p.m. on March 27 a convoy of vehicles was taking part in an anti-mask rally on Main Street. A passenger in one of the vehicles was talking into a bullhorn and pointing it out the window,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“Witnesses to the incident detained the cyclist until Vancouver police arrived and took custody of him.”

Police are recommending charges of mischief and assault with a weapon against a 52-year-old Vancouver man. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 12.

