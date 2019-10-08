Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says that he may leave the show because of his cancer treatment.

In a recent interview the Sudbury, Ont.-native confessed that chemotherapy has significantly “diminished” his ability to host the popular quiz show.

Trebek says he plans to continue hosting “Jeopardy!” for now, but also admitted he would stop if his skills “diminish” too much.

The 79-year-old host announced in March that he’d been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer, but had continued to film episodes.

In mid-September, he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that after a short period of optimism, he’d been ordered back on chemotherapy.

In the interview, Trebek went on to say he is not afraid of dying, and that he’s lived a good and full life.

From April 17, 2019: Alex Trebek posts new video on his cancer therapy: ‘I’m feeling good’

The Canadian Press

