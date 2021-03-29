A 50 to 70 vehicle pileup halted traffic on Highway 1 between Medicine Hat and Calgary on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Prairie Sprinter/Twitter)

A 50 to 70 vehicle pileup halted traffic on Highway 1 between Medicine Hat and Calgary on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Prairie Sprinter/Twitter)

VIDEO: 50 to 70 vehicle pileup halts traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta

Police say travel is not recommended on several highways in Alberta due to blowing snow, icy roads and poor conditions

RCMP in Alberta say 50 to 70 vehicles have been involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 between Medicine Hat and Calgary this morning.

Officers in Brooks say traffic was not expected to flow in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours.

Emergency crews are rererouting traffic onto Highway 1-A.

Police say travel is not recommended on several highways in Alberta due to blowing snow, icy roads and poor conditions.

Environment Canada has weather warnings in effect for much of southern and eastern Alberta.

They range from wind warnings in the Brooks area — with gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour — to a winter storm warning around Lloydminster, where high winds and heavy snowfall are expected.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Albertacar crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey
Next story
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Just Posted

Effective April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2023, the daily quota for cutthroat trout in St. Mary Lake will be reduced from five to zero. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
2021-23 BC Fishing Regulations see changes in Kootenay region

The daily quota for cutthroat trout in St. Mary Lake will be reduced from five to zero

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

In 2020, Crisis Line Responders across the Interior Region provided close to 450,000 minutes of empowering support, skilled assessment and crisis de-escalation, helping 30,000 people. A record since the service began in 2012, explains a CMHA press release. (Black Press Media files)
Cranbrook crisis line responders praised for their services during Crisis Line Awareness Week

Record-breaking numbers of calls came in during 2020

Cranbrook SAR responded to two calls on Saturday morning, locating a missing man and an abandoned vehicle by 10 a.m. (Cranbrook SAR file)
Cranbrook Search and Rescue have busy start to weekend

SAR respond to vehicle in the Kootenay River, missing man in the Peavine area on Saturday morning

Wayne Stetski was officially confirmed as the NDP Candidate for Kootenay-Columbia at a virtual nomination meeting held on March 27, 2021. (Submitted file)
Wayne Stetski confirmed as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia

Former MP Wayne Stetski was unanimously confirmed as a federal candidate on March 27

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to pause Oxford-AstraZeneca shots for under-55s

This is a breaking news story, with more details to come

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

(Metro Creative photo)
Teachers’ union calls on B.C. to expand Surrey mask mandate to Vancouver Coastal Health

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

A Greater Victoria realtor started a GoFundMe to raise $250,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre following numerous allegations of sexual assault against local real estate agents. (Courtesy of Victoria Sexual Assault Centre)
B.C. realtor starts GoFundMe for survivors of sexual assault

Campaign launched after four Greater Victoria real estate agents accused online of sexual assualt

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
30 cases of fraud since COVID tests became mandatory to enter Canada: CBSA

Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased more than 700 per cent in the last year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read