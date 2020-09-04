People look at the More Justice More Peace Mural created by 17 artists on display to raise awareness of injustices suffered by Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour at Bastion Square in Victoria, B.C., on Friday August 28, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

The group that sponsored a mural that has been called disrespectful by Victoria’s police chief says an anti-police acronym that is part of the work is offensive.

The African Heritage Association of Vancouver Island says it cannot condone the appearance in the mural of the acronym ACAB, which is commonly meant to mean ”All Cops Are Bad.”

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department.

A statement from the African Heritage Association says it supports the spirit of the “More Justice, More Peace” mural in the city’s Bastion Square, but calls the acronym inappropriate.

The association says it is proud of the relationships it has developed with the police department, the City of Victoria and the regional district over the past 16 years and looks forward to continuing conversations about systemic racism and making change.

City official Bill Eisenhauer says the city plans to meet with the heritage association and the mural artists to discuss the acronym.

The mural, which the association received a city arts grant to complete, is the work of 17 artists and is meant to raise awareness of injustices suffered by Black people, Indigenous people and others.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend
Next story
Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

Just Posted

Interior Health reports one new case of COVID-19 heading into long weekend

20 cases are currently active in the region

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

Dynamiters Head Coach Derek Stuart shares his thoughts on the upcoming season

Large-scale planned igntions to contain Doctor Creek wildfire Friday

This 7000 hectare fire is burning 25 kilometres south west of Canal Flats

Search for missing Wilmer man ends in tragedy

Police, search and rescue volunteers, recovered missing man’s remains near Wilmer Lake on Thursday

New water feature enhances Sunrise Rotary’s Train Restoration project

Phase 2 of the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club’s “CPR Train Restoration Project”… Continue reading

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Welcome to September: And here is … Hugs & Slugs!

Slugs: To the dog owners who take their aggressive dogs to the… Continue reading

Rumpled Up in Spirit

Last week, I wrote about Rabbi Jonathan Sacks’ strong vision of “faith… Continue reading

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 1

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Most Read