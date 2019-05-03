Dave Preston is selling a collection of 600 bottles of beer from around the world (File contributed/ Dave Preston)

Victoria man ready to sell 600 bottles of collector beer

Bottles range from the 1950’s-2000’s and hail from all over the world

Dave Preston’s home has shelves lined with hundreds of amber glass bottles, each smacked with vibrant vintage labels.

In total, Preston’s collection of beer bottles totals somewhere around 600, something he touted as a “ridiculous habit.”

Preston has long-been a beer enthusiast; he used to home brew, write beer reviews in newspapers and magazines and even became a certified beer judge.

VIDEO: Getting hopped up for Victoria Beer Week

He began collecting bottles in the 1980’s when he noticed stubby bottles being phased out for long-neck bottles, and as a beer judge also received many bottles.

“You know how it is, once your friends know you collect something, that’s what you get for a gift,” Preston said.

From friends’ travels and his own, his collection grew to include international additions. Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Scotland, Turkey and the U.S.A. are just some of the countries represented in his collection.

Bottles include unique specimens dating back to the 1950s, and labels with typos or banned imagery. One has voodoo art that was banned in Alabama, while another shows a nude depiction of Adam and Eve, also banned.

ALSO READ: New brewery and taproom coming to downtown Victoria

“It’s interesting because just like hair and clothes, the label styles change,” Preston said.

But now it’s time to downsize, and that means the collection has got to go.

“I’m being ruthless,” he said. “I’ve only kept a few of my favourite bottles.”

Some of his favourites include a bottle from the first malting factory he worked at and one from 1979, the year he got married. Choosing an absolute favourite for Preston, however, was akin to trying to choose his favourite daughter.

While the bottles have never been opened, some of them are partially empty due to time and evaporation. Others have questionable-looking contents that might not be worth drinking, but would do well on a shelf.

Still, many are from the early 2000’s and could very well still be palatable.

“I’m having a few friends over soon to drink some of the bottles from 1995,” Preston said. “It’s really a bit of a crap-shoot; some may be good, some may go straight down the sink.”

Preston hopes to see the whole collection go somewhere it can be displayed; maybe a restaurant or pub that could use it as decor. While he doesn’t have a hard price point, he figures on average each bottle is worth at least $1, while several are upwards of $20.

“It really isn’t about the money though. I just want to know it’s going somewhere good, so maybe I can go see it every now and then.”

To place a bid or for more information you can visit Preston’s online advertisement on Craigslist.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Just Posted

Special Olympics kicks off Toonie campaign at Staples

Athletes from the Kimberley/Cranbrook SO will be sharing their experiences as part of the campaign

Rugby sevens a success for Kootenay teams

Cranbrook rugby players were on the Kootenay teams at the provincial high school championships

Regional government group elects new executive

Roly Russell of Grand Forks is the new President of the AKBLG; takes over from Rob Gay of Cranbrook.

Classic car show returns to downtown Cranbrook

2019 Cranbrook Cruise’In kicks off Wednesday, May 8, on 10th Avenue S., from 5 to 9 pm

Last 2019 Winter Ale concert features Lovebullies, Hurricanes

For the Townsman The Fisher Peak Winter Ale Concert Series is wrapping… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

City’s water ambassador hits the streets

Cranbrook’s water conservation public education campaign moves into full swing for the summer season

That red wave has a hint of green

Federal Green Party leader, and its only sitting MP, Elizabeth May was… Continue reading

Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Jim at Speedy Brake and Muffler for returning my call… Continue reading

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Most Read