David Black speaks to the media from a press conference at his house where he spoke to the bid for the Commonwealth Games in 2022. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Victoria loses bid to host 2022 Commonwealth Games

The games will be hosted in Birmingham, England, the federation announced Thursday

The Commonwealth Games in 2022 will be hosted by Birmingham, England, after outbidding Canada, Australia and Malaysia.

The Games federation made the announcement Thursday morning in the U.K. city, following a nine month decision process.

Federation president Louise Martin applauded the city’s ambitious and innovative vision to engage and benefit its local community, showcase the best of global Britain and warmly welcome and inspire athletes and fans from around the commonwealth.

Martin also recognized the competing bids, including one from right here in B.C.

Earlier this year, David Black, who owns community news company Black Press Media and was head of the Victoria Commonwealth Games committee, brought forward their proposed bid to have the 2022 games take place in B.C.’s capital and the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: B.C.’s Commonwealth Games bid moves ahead

READ MORE: New figures more rosy for Commonwealth Games bid in Victoria

However, the newly elected provincial government questioned the funding amount to support the games, which was estimated at $400 million, as well as potential cost overruns.

At the time, Black said the committee had a ‘Plan B’ that involved a team of 10 local business leaders who had personally guaranteed to cover any cost overrun.

The business plan included $150 million in commercial revenues from the games, with federal, provincial and private investment combining for $600 million in new housing.

The proposal included three sports staged in Metro Vancouver, with the popular rugby sevens potentially at B.C. Place, and badminton and table tennis events at the Olympic oval in Richmond.

With files from Victoria News and Black Press Media

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kootenay-Columbia MP reflects on 2017
Next story
Deadly accident closes Hwy 16 west of Prince George

Just Posted

Looking back on hunting season 2017

The 2017 hunting season has come and gone, and without question it will go down as one of the most dismal seasons in decades.

EKMTA Celebrates Canada Music Week in style

On a wet and blustery Sunday , performers and audience gathered to celebrate Canada Music Week in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church

CCT’s “The Producers” will ring in 2018

Cranbrook Community Theatre, in conjunction with the Key City Theatre, is bringing it’s most ambitious project to the stage

Kootenay-Columbia MP reflects on 2017

Wayne Stetski opens up about serving regional constituents both locally and in Ottawa.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1908

Week of December 17-23

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of some of the top stories in Cranbrook this week

Opinion: New developments on the extraterrestrial front

I want to believe…

Mayor Pratt reflects on Cranbrook’s 2017

Paul Rodgers Local media were invited to a recent special meeting at… Continue reading

The year in review according to Cranbrook RCMP

Paul Rodgers The Townsman sat down with S/Sgt Hector Lee and other… Continue reading

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Most Read