Victoria, Kelowna top the country in percentage of people cycling to work

Victoria also had the second most people in the country who usually walked to work in 2021, said StatsCan

Approximately one in 20 workers in Victoria consistently biked to work in 2021, according to Statistics Canada’s most recent census. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria has the highest rate of commuters who bike to work out of Canada’s 41 largest cities.

Approximately one in 20 workers in Greater Victoria – or 5.3 per cent – consistently biked to work in 2021, according to Statistics Canada’s most recent census.

“And perhaps not unexpected. given Victoria’s compact urban environment, relatively flat topography and generally mild winters,” StatsCan said in a statement.

The second-highest rate was in Kelowna at two per cent.

Only 1.2 per cent of Canadians in a metropolitan area of 100,000 people or more travelled to work on a bicycle.

Among the country’s largest communities with at least 15,000 commuters living downtown, Victoria had the second-highest number of people who usually walked to work at 29.5 per cent.

The Ottawa-Gatineau region took the top spot with 29.8 per cent.

Around one in 20 Canadians mainly walked to work in May 2022, while approximately one in 60 took a bike.

