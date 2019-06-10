VicPD Chief Del Manak issued a $575 fine to a driver for throwing a lit cigarette out of their window Saturday night. (Twitter/Del Manak) VicPD Chief Del Manak issued a $575 fine to a driver for throwing a lit cigarette out of their window Saturday night. (Twitter/Del Manak)

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

A Victoria driver now has 575 reasons to buy a car ash tray after throwing a lit cigarette butt out their window in the view of Victoria Police Department Chief Const. Del Manak.

Manak pulled the driver over on Highway 17 near Quadra Street Saturday night and issued a $575 fine for the “drop, release or mishandle burning substance” offence under section 3(1) of the Wildfire act.

READ ALSO: Victoria Fire Department advises cigarrette safety after two fires started in one week

“I think that many of the people who do this, probably aren’t aware of what they’re doing and the risks they are creating by throwing a lit cigarette out…I think it’s out of sight, out of mind for a lot of people,” Manak said.

“This isn’t about targeting smokers or anything like that,” he added. “But in light of what we’ve seen in this province, with wildfires, and the risk that our firefighters are put under when they are putting these fires out, and the significant cost to all citizens and nature and animals, it goes on and on and on…And then, I can’t help but think, if this is what you’re doing while you’re driving, what would you do at the park? at the lake? at the campsite?”

Manak wrote a ticket last year for the same offence. He says in both cases, the drivers seemed oblivious to the fire risk they had created.

“Both drivers weren’t thinking clearly and didn’t think they were creating a fire risk,” he said. “I don’t think people are automatically careless, if they knew what they’re doing, they probably wouldn’t do it. They’re just complacent and they do it thinking they’re not impacting anything.

I won’t tolerate it. If it happens in front of me and I see it…I definitely will make the traffic stop and write a ticket for it.”

READ ALSO: Road rage victim burned by lit cigarette

Manak says the same fine is also applicable for pedestrians who toss a cigarette on the ground.

“It doesn’t necessarily apply to when you’re driving. It could be when you’re walking…it applies to any type of burning substance which would be a cigar, a cigarrette or anything else you have that is disposed of improperly.”


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hong Kong to push ahead with bill that sparked huge protest

Just Posted

Chamber seeking volunteers for visitor information centres

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce is putting out the call for more… Continue reading

Kootenay Orchards wins Bike to School Challenge

The final results from Bike to School Challenge, which took place from… Continue reading

UPDATED: Video shows emergency crews responding to residential house fire

No one was injured in a blaze that destroyed one home and damaged a second

Cranbrook’s multi-time Special Olympics medalist Erin Thom named Sam Steele Parade Marshal

Submitted Celebrating the spirit of Cranbrook, the Sam Steele Society is excited… Continue reading

City looking for best long-term fit for junior hockey

The city says a tender process designed to identify groups interested in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in B.C.

It’s the biggest B.C. lottery jackpot in history

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Most Read