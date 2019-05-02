B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Oak Bay’s Jean McKay is surprised by her family with a birthday cake in the emergency room on Sunday, her 104th birthday. (Kay Alexander Photo)

On the eve of her 104th birthday Oak Bay’s Jean MacKay fell and broke her arm on Saturday.

Not missing a beat, her family brought cake to MacKay in the emergency ward at Royal Jubilee on Sunday.

READ MORE: Oak Bay woman turns 102 with little fanfare

“She’s one grand old lady who did not want to want to miss her cake,” said family member Kay Alexander. “MacKay was so disappointed missing her party so we brought the cake to her.”

MacKay wanted to blow the candles out but the family was not permitted to light them in the emergency room.

“While we were waiting for the cake she just kept asking ‘When is the cake coming,’” said her great niece Kira Whitlock. “So we told her the candles were lit because she wanted them and she is also blind. She blew the candles and we told her, of course, that one was still lit and she must have a boyfriend.”

MacKay stayed single her whole life and travelled the world with her sister Margaret, Whitlock said. Their other sister, Mary, was my Whitlock’s grandmother. MacKay relocated here 44 years ago after she retired from her government job in Winnipeg at 60 years old.

She still lives on her own, along Newport Avenue, and walks to Oak Bay Village with help. Two years ago, her building mates insisted on a tea to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

At that stage, she said “I don’t even know how I got this far,” with a laugh. “What do you do when you’re 102?”

On Sunday she said she didn’t expect to live to be 104.

“My husband said to her ‘and still be this good looking,’ and she laughed,” Whitlock said. “She loves to laugh and it comes easily to her.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

SIG CODE

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin to step back from 15 countries, swear off fixed-price bids in mining

Just Posted

User groups mull Balment Park decision for indoor facility

KEYSA, BMX group working together to ensure minimal impact on their respective operations

Randy Tapp running for Cranbrook city council

Tapp one of five candidates vying for open council seat

RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man trading rings for money.… Continue reading

BC Chorfest 2019 coming to Kimberley Conference Centre

The Kimberley Community Choir will host singers from across the East and West Kootenays.

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

April 28 – May 4: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

Most Read