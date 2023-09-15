New Westminster Police during an investigation on April 18, 2023. Police say a victim was punched in the face by a stranger at the entrance to the New Westminster SkyTrain station Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

New Westminster Police during an investigation on April 18, 2023. Police say a victim was punched in the face by a stranger at the entrance to the New Westminster SkyTrain station Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Shane MacKichan)

Victim punched in the face in stranger assault at B.C. SkyTrain station

New Westminster Police now looking for suspect who is described as a 35-year-old man

Police are looking for the suspect in a stranger assault at a SkyTrain station on Friday (Sept. 15).

New Westminster Police say around 9:10 a.m. officers were called to the New Westminster SkyTrain station after a victim called to say he was assaulted near the top of the escalator and stairs at the Eighth Street entrance. The victim said he was punched in the face by a man, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim didn’t recognize the suspect.

Police described the victim as a 35-year-old man, with short, dark hair and a “medium skin tone.” He was wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses on top of his hat, a black T-shirt with “Philippines” written on the front, black pants and baby blue coloured socks.

New Westminster Police have reached out to Metro Vancouver Transit Police for help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411 and reference file 2023-15619.

