Vice suspends two top executives

Vice has suspended two top executives after a New York Times report on sexual misconduct at the digital media company.

Vice Media has suspended its president, Andrew Creighton, and chief digital officer Mike Germano, as it investigates allegations against them, according to a company memo sent to employees Tuesday.

The Times had reported in late December that it found four settlements involving allegations of sexual harassment or defamation against Vice employees, including Creighton.

The newspaper talked with more than two dozen women who say they experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct, including groping and forced kisses.

Vice Media co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi have apologized for the “boy’s club” culture .

Vice has grown from a Canadian magazine to a dominant online video company, expanding into TV around the world.

Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

