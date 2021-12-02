‘Very little to work with’: FAR opening day pushed

The resort is moving opening day from the previously planned Dec. 4 date to a ‘day-by-day’ status

The Timber Chair at the Fernie Alpine Resort on Nov. 30, 2021, just days before the hill is meant to open for the winter season. (Joshua Fischlin/The Free Press)

The Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) has pushed opening day back following rain storms that have left “very little to work with” on the mountain.

“We are switching our planned opening from December 4 to day-by-day as temperatures cool and the snow starts to fall,” said senior vice president of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR), Matt Mosteller.

Mosteller said they are “looking to open as soon as possible,” with their sights now set on mid-week next week, if conditions permit.

Snowmaking will resume Thursday (Dec. 2) night, and they expect small accumulations throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Mosteller said they will be updating their status regularly as the week progresses, adding that people should check their Snow Report for updates.

“Once our opening decision has been made, we will announce it on our social media, website and snow report.”

“We appreciate your patience during these unprecedented weather events.”

“Stay safe, and well and we’ll see you on the mountain soon.”

