Vendor applications open for Cranbrook Farmers’ Market

Market vendor Ethan is pictured at the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market in June of 2021. Applications are now open for returning and new vendors for the 2022 season. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Applications are now open for the 2022 Cranbrook Farmers’ Market season for new and returning vendors.

Returning vendors can renew their applications online, while first-time vendors can fill out an application form online, send it through the mail or drop it off in-person.

The market season begins in May, with a special Mother’s Day market planned for May 7th. Markets run every Saturday from 10a.m. to 1p.m., from May until October, on 10th Ave beside Rotary Park.

Market fees vary, depending on rental requirements and membership choices. There is an annual vendor membership fee of $15.

Online applications only renew from 2021, so returning vendors from previous years will need to fill out a new application form.

Market Manager Jessica Kazemi says that this year’s markets will be busy, and volunteers are needed. Volunteers work to help set-up and take-down of the market, along with a myriad of other tasks.

There is an eligibility form that new vendors can fill out to see if they meet the guidelines set out for B.C. markets. Past vendors include food trucks, farmers, growers, artisans, authors and more. Products must be locally made, baked, raised or grown.

Priority goes to farmers and growers, then food and liquor vendors, followed by artisans and cosmetic vendors.

There are guidelines set out by Interior Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control for low risk foods, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as high-risk foods, such as raw meat and dairy.

To apply to become a vendor, head over to cranbrookfarmersmarket.com and click on the ‘become a vendor’ tab. Those looking to volunteer, or anyone with questions, can get in touch at manager@cranbrookfarmersmarket.com.



