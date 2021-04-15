Vehicle incident near Fort Steele closes lane of traffic

A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey Rest Area was reduced to a single lane following a “vehicle incident” Thursday afternoon, April 15. Photo submitted

A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey Rest Area was reduced to a single lane following a “vehicle incident.” The incident happened sometime in the early afternoon on Thursday. No details were immediately available. Photo submitted