UPDATE: Empty cattle hauler jackknifes, driver not seriously injured

UPDATE: 4:27 p.m.

RCMP has released further information about the closure of Highway 3, six kilometres east of Sparwood.

According to a release by RCMP, an Alberta-bound empty cattle hauler lost control and ended up in a ditch after striking a power line.

RCMP explained that alcohol does not seem to be a factor. East Kootenay RCMP Traffic Services has taken over the investigation.

The driver of the cattle hauler was not seriously injured and was taken to the Sparwood Health Centre for medical treatment. There were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the accident.

At this time alternating single lane traffic is moving through the area with the assistance of highway traffic flaggers. Once the cattle hauler has been moved, both lanes will reopen.

2:15 p.m.

A vehicle incident on Highway 3 at Corbin Road, six kilometres east of Sparwood, has closed the highway in both directions.

As per DriveBC, traffic is now single lane alternating.

The next update will be at 3:45 p.m. MST.

