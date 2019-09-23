Vandalizing election signage is against the law

There are criminal code consequences for vandalizing election signage

Election campaigns can bring out the best — or the worst — in people.

With seven candidates running in Kootenay-Columbia, election signage has dotted the landscape ahead of the vote on Oct. 21.

While meaningful dialogue of the issues should be encouraged, vandalizing signage is not just immature and disrespectful, it’s against the law.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, vandalizing election signage falls under the definition of mischief, which can carry a tow-year prison term through an indictable offence or prosecuted through a summary conviction.

While sign vandalism can be considered a criminal matter, written complaints can also be directed to the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections.


