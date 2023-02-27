A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform on Jan. 9, 2021. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is investigating a Feb. 22, 2023 incident in which officer shot an innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking him for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform on Jan. 9, 2021. The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is investigating a Feb. 22, 2023 incident in which officer shot an innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking him for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police shoot innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking his identity

Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner investigating

Vancouver police officers shot an innocent man with two rubber bullets and took him into custody before realizing he wasn’t the person they were after last week.

The department says officers were working off information that a man wanted Canada-wide in connection with a Calgary home invasion was in the area of Richards Street and Pacific Boulevard on Feb. 22. That suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

However, the person officers twice struck with rubber bullets that day was not the person they were after. The Vancouver Police Department says officers released the innocent man at the scene soon after arresting him, and that he had to receive medical attention.

Senior officials at VPD have since apologized, according to the department, but the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner will be investigating.

READ ALSO: Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Previous story
Fraser Valley man caught importing hundreds of prohibited weapons from China
Next story
Bomb squad deployed to Highway 97 in Kelowna

Just Posted

Donovan Frias (#26) creatively screens Vernon goalie Roan Clarke (#31) to allow Jack Silich’s shot to slip by in the Buck’s 6-5 win over the Vipers on Saturday night. Martin Ross photo.
Bucks split weekend home action

Joe Walkley as painted by Adolphus Burton
It happened this week in 1916

Sheriffs, members of the Cranbrook RCMP, Cranbrook Professional Fire Fighters Local 1253, CVSE and a local nurse took the plunge in support of Special Olympics, to raise funds and awareness, Saturday, Feb. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)
Cranbrook takes the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

The College of the Rockies Men's Avalanche volleyball team won Bronze at the PACWEST championships in Cranbrook, Feb. 25. (Barry Coulter photo)
Men’s Avs take bronze at PACWEST championships