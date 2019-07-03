Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

A Vancouver police officer is facing charges in connection to a crash that injured both police and civilians in June 2018.

In a Wednesday press release, the BC Prosecution Service said Const. Jose Domingo was charged with driving without reasonable consideration while on-duty in Vancouver on June 29, 2018. The charge stems from an incident where two police cars crashed, hurting both cops and pedestrians. The other police officer was not charged.

The charges come after the province’s police watchdog investigated the crash because it hurt pedestrians. The watchdog found that an offence had been committed by a police officer, spurring on charges by Crown.

Domingo will make his first appearance at provincial court in Vancouver on Aug. 8. Vancouver police confirmed he “remains an active member.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Just Posted

Cranbrook History Centre organizing summer junior paleontology sessions

Kids can get the chance to learn about the local fossil record at the Cranbrook History Centre

Dynamiters make a trade with Nelson Leafs

The Kimberley Dynamiters have traded Tyson Meier to the Nelson Leafs in exchange for Easton Jolie

Cranbrook Scuba Dive Club forms, cleans bottom of Jim Smith Lake

Two local scuba diving enthusiasts, Douglas Lowes and Steve Moye, have taken… Continue reading

Save-On-Foods donates $1440 to Cranbrook Food Bank

Cranbrook Save-On-Foods manager Ted Murrell (left) presents Cranbrook Food Bank manager Gerry… Continue reading

College of the Rockies Nursing instructor presents at Oxford

Presentation focused on inequities in health care around the world

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

Most Read