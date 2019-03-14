York House is an all-girls private school in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps photo)

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Vancouver police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a string of indecent acts near an all-girls private school.

Police said in an email to Black Press Media Thursday morning that the person was taken into custody early Tuesday and later released conditions.

Officers have been investigating reports of indecent acts near York House in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood for months. Students who attend the private school range from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

The person’s identity has not been released, as charges have not yet been laid.

BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts confirmed an RCMP officer was arrested by Vancouver police for alleged incidents that occurred while the Mountie was off duty. Roberts did not confirm if this is in connection to the indecent acts case.

She said an internal conduct investigation is underway and the officer has been suspended without pay.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Just Posted

Elko firefighter recognized for volunteerism

Dale Hark to receive volunteer of the year award at Legislature ceremony in April

Cranbrook Hornets are East Kootenay League Bantam “A” Champions

The Hornets will now turn their attention on to the BC Hockey League Bantam Tier 3 Provincials

Track and field club is all on board

After the possibility of closing the East Kootenay Track and Field Club filled its board positions

COTR to conduct mock disaster exercise

Mass casualty simulation aimed at preparing nursing students to respond to disaster-type events

Two Cranbrook Farmers’ Market volunteers honoured

Clarence Selden and Dion Langevin named Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year,

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

Letters to the Editor

Twenty Years of the Kootenay Ice As I reflect on the past… Continue reading

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Radio host Andreas Pittinger’s tropical persona hid depression and alcoholism

The Kootenay Co-op Radio host died last month

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Most Read