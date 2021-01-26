Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

A victim stabbed Monday morning in Vancouver mustered up the strength to call 911 – because of that, police say an arrest has already been made.
A confrontation between the two men occurred just before 10 a.m. near the Gassy Jack statue in the historic Gastown district.
Vancouver officers responded immediately, locating the suspect just a few blocks away on Water Street. He was carrying a bloody knife, said Const. Tania Visintin.
The 47-year-old was promptly arrested and taken to jail.
The suspect is now facing assault and weapons charges, confirmed Visintin.
The victim, a 56-year-old man, was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
