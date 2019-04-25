A 19-year-old Vancouver resident has been charged in a human trafficking investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

A 19-year-old Vancouver man has been charged in a human trafficking investigation involving a 16-year-old girl.

What began as a missing person’s investigation on Jan. 6 evolved after police learned the girl was allegedly being held against her will in Vancouver.

Police from Surrey and Vancouver later found her, without the suspect there, but RCMP did not provide further details in a release on Thursday.

Raimon Geday has been charged with 14 offences, including recruiting, transporting, harbouring and exploiting a minor; production and possession of child pornography; knowingly advertising sexual services; and possession of a gun.

His next court appearance is on April 29 in Vancouver.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mayor among 3 slain in Mexico’s Veracruz state

Just Posted

Avalanche Canada says winter’s not over yet in the high alpine

Take winter precautions if exploring the back country

Irrepressible Anne slowly draws us into tragic tale

Cranbrook Community Theatre’s ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ opens Friday at the Studio Stage Door

University mourns student who died in Moyie Lake accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

Premier Horgan talks jobs and opportunity at Castlegar mill

Upbeat visit brings message of hope and co-operation among Kootenay forestry players

A funeral in Ireland

Gwynne Dyer Yesterday (Wednesday, April 24) the Taoiseach (prime minister) of the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Family dog stolen from Kootenay backyard

RCMP appealing for information on pregnant Karelian bear dog missing from Elko, B.C.

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Another illegal dump of 200 Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Most Read