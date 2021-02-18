Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Langford nabs number one community spot

In a revamped version of its annual “best cities for work” list, BC Business magazine ranked Vancouver Island as the most resilient region in the province with Langford sitting in the number one spot.

Instead of its usual focus on cities and work, the magazine broadened its ranking approach to include smaller communities and overall economic health. Many factors in 2021’s decision making came from the impact of COVID-19 on population, job security and income.

Share of population aged 65 and older, share of workforce in accommodation and food service, and share of workforce in information, culture and recreation where each pegged as groups hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Because immigration has been down in the last year, cities that relied on it for population growth were also negatively impacted. In contrast, share of workforce in public administration and share of workforce in wholesale trade were included as groups least affected by the pandemic.

In total, the magazine examined 12 indicators – each weighted depending on its importance – to find B.C.’s top 50 most resilient cities of 2021.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Langford
  2. Parksville
  3. Sidney
  4. Langley Township
  5. Sooke
  6. Salmon Arm
  7. Courtenay
  8. West Kelowna
  9. Central Saanich
  10. Kelowna
  11. Comox
  12. Chilliwack
  13. Whistler
  14. Sechelt
  15. Summerland
  16. Abbotsford
  17. Nelson
  18. Vernon
  19. Pitt Meadows
  20. Langley City
  21. Nanaimo
  22. Penticton
  23. Kamloops
  24. Duncan
  25. Saanich
  26. Mission
  27. Maple Ridge
  28. Fort St. John
  29. Prince George
  30. Campbell River
  31. Victoria
  32. Delta
  33. Burnaby
  34. Powell River
  35. Squamish
  36. North Vancouver City
  37. New Westminster
  38. Surrey
  39. District of North Vancouver
  40. Williams Lake
  41. Cranbrook
  42. Port Coquitlam
  43. Coquitlam
  44. Terrave
  45. Vancouver
  46. Richmond
  47. Port Alberni
  48. Dawson Creek
  49. Prince Rupert
  50. Quesnel

