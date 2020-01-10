Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds a gift from a member of the public as she walks along Kingfisher Bay Jetty with Britain’s Prince Harry during a visit to Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

A local mayor says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose the perfect place to rest and relax over the holiday season before announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr says privacy is one of the hallmarks of the district and he likes to think the majestic beaches and forests he visited as a child played a part in the couple’s decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa in North Saanich, but that didn’t stop them from getting out and exploring the community as they were spotted by locals hiking and checking out markets.

Orr says he’s pleased community residents gave the royals the privacy they desire and he wants them to know they are welcome now that the couple say they will spend more time in North America.

Meghan, who is American, has returned to Canada, where the former actress has long-standing ties after living in Toronto while filming the TV show “Suits.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Victoria resident Asymina Kantorowicz says the duke and duchess have already proved to be good neighbours, volunteering to snap selfies of her and her boyfriend on a New Year’s Day hike in North Saanich.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion
Next story
MP Morrison reacts to Iran plane crash

Just Posted

MP Morrison reacts to Iran plane crash

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison says the Canadian government is talking with Iranian… Continue reading

Accident knocks out power to 2,700 customers Thursday night

2,700 BC Hydro customers were without power for several hours following an… Continue reading

Cranbrook’s most important stories of 2019

Pictured above: Kids got the chance to hang out with their WHL… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

Jan.y 5 - 11: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

CHCA Thrift store hit with backalley theft, vandalism

CHCA asking public to drop off donations during store hours instead of after-hours bin

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

News coming from representative of frontman Geddy Lee

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

Facing the stigma and finding support

Cranbrook residents living with dementia break silence on stigma in Alzheimer Society campaign

Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies Invites Grant Applications

Pictured above: The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) AGM and… Continue reading

Most Read