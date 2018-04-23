Sebastian Paul Woodroffe. (Facebook)

Vancouver Island man killed in Peru

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages.

A Canadian man killed in Peru has been identified by the Peruvian government as a Comox Valley resident.

While Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed the individual, the Peruvian Interior Ministry has identified the individual as Sebastian Paul Woodroffe, a Cumberland resident.

The 41-year-old travelled to Peru to study hallucinogenic medicine was killed by a mob in a remote corner of the Amazon rainforest after people blamed him for the slaying of an elderly shaman, authorities said Sunday.

Peru’s attorney general’s office said Woodroffe was dragged by the neck shortly after the killing of Olivia Arevalo, an octogenarian plant healer from the Shipibo-Konibo tribe of northeastern Peru. Officials backed away from initial reports that Woodroffe was the principal suspect in Arevalo’s killing.

Arevalo and Woodroffe were both killed Thursday in the Indigenous community of Victoria Gracia, officials said. But police did not begin to investigate until a cellphone video appeared in local media showing a man purported to be Woodroffe begging for mercy while being dragged between thatch-roofed homes. He was then left motionless on the muddy ground.

On Saturday, officials dug up Woodroffe’s body from an unmarked grave where he had been hastily buried.

Arevalo was a staunch defender of Indigenous people’s rights in the region. She also practised a traditional form of singing medicine that the Shipibo believe removes negative energies from individuals and a group alike.

Friends of Woodroffe have posted messages of condolences on social media pages, and Woodroffe’s Facebook profile has changed to ‘Remembering Sebastian Woodroffe.’

– With files from Canadian Press

Previous story
Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Just Posted

Baynes Lake fire contained

A fire that started on a private property has razed 25ha of grassland in the Baynes Lake area.

Fire near Baynes Lake

UPDATE: An update at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday placed the fire… Continue reading

UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

Air cadets welcome new commanding officer

Trevor Crawley There is a new commander officer in charge of the… Continue reading

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

The unparalleled success of the Boston Women’s Health Collective

Mike Selby It was in the fall of 1970 when a small… Continue reading

And the polls say… undecided and divided

The Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline controversy/crisis/debacle continues to eat the news… Continue reading

Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Neil Diamond tribute at St. Eugene a fundraiser for Parkinson’s; marks singer-songwriter’s announcement

Mimetic Theory and Facebook

Yme Woensdregt After steadfastly resisting for many years, I joined facebook a… Continue reading

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Most Read