Homes are pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Councillors in Vancouver have unanimously backed a motion from Mayor Kennedy Stewart to hike the city’s empty homes tax to five per cent of a property’s assessed value, effective next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Homes are pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Councillors in Vancouver have unanimously backed a motion from Mayor Kennedy Stewart to hike the city’s empty homes tax to five per cent of a property’s assessed value, effective next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver council hiking empty homes tax to 5 per cent of assessed value in 2023

City hiking empty homes tax to five per cent of a property’s assessed value, effective next year

Vancouver is raising the tax that prods owners of empty homes to rent their vacant properties in order to help ease the city’s low vacancy rate.

Councillors have unanimously backed a motion from Mayor Kennedy Stewart to hike the empty homes tax to five per cent of a property’s assessed value, effective next year.

In a social media message posted after the motion was approved late Wednesday, Stewart says boosting the tax from three per cent is a “big blow to housing speculators.”

The motion also doubles the number of annual compliance audits to 20,000 and Stewart says it includes measures to improve fairness, ensuring the tax is not assessed on homes that legitimately qualify for an exemption.

The tax was introduced in 2017 as a one-per-cent levy designed to return empty and underutilized properties to the market as long-term rental homes in an effort to raise the city’s barely one-per-cent vacancy rate, the lowest in Canada.

It was raised to three per cent last year and Stewart has said the increase has brought in about $32 million for affordable housing and “returned” more than 4,000 homes to locals.

Further increases are possible and Stewart has described the tax as an important step in tackling Vancouver’s housing affordability crisis.

Vancouver homeowners are required to submit a declaration each year to determine if their property is subject to the assessment, but the city’s website says most homes are exempt because the tax does not apply to principal residences or homes rented for at least six months of the year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

HousingVancouver

Previous story
Despite new clinics, 1 in 5 B.C. residents can’t find medical access
Next story
Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

Just Posted

Adrian Leslie, West Kootenay program manager for Nature Conservancy of Canada, poses in front of the new wetlands in the Frog Bear Conservation Corridor. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Nature Conservancy of Canada leads restoration project on Creston Valley farmland

Reservoir behind Mica Dam, one of dams constructed under terms of the Columbia River Treaty. (Bonneville Power Ad)
Public info session being held to update Columbia River Treaty talks

Statistics Canada released the general census information on Feb. 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
New census data shows Cranbrook’s average age is 44.4

As a result of the new health measures, the City of Cranbrook must follow the mandates from Interior Health.
Cranbrook City Council reviews 2022 tax rates with proposed increases