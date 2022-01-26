Valuable bronze memorial plates stolen from Kelowna cemetery

RCMP is investigating the theft that occured on Dry Valley Road

A large memorial board similar to the boards that were stolen. (RCMP)

Several bronze memorial plates valued at $20,000 each were recently stolen from a Kelowna cemetery.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating the theft from the cemetery on Dry Valley Road, that occurred between Jan. 17 and 19.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, 11 large bronze memory boards and 80 small memorial plates were stolen.

The large memory boards range in size from three by two feet to three by four eet and are valued at $20,000 each. While the small plates are about four by three inches and were nameplates of the deceased that were affixed to the large boards.

“This theft shows a clear lack of respect to the family of the deceased and I am disheartened to share such a release with the public,” said Cpl. Lobb.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the cemetery from Jan. 17 to 19 is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

