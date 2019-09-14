UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Two UVic students died in a bus crash on the way to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre on Friday evening. (Photo courtesy of UVic)

The University of Victoria is offering condolences to families and loved ones after two students were killed in a mid-Island bus crash on Friday evening.

University president Jamie Cassels released a statement Saturday acknowledging the grief felt by those who interacted with the two students on a daily basis.

“We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community, including roommates, friends, classmates and professors who were in contact with them during their time on campus,” he said.

Cassels noted that the university has facilities to help the campus community process the incident.

“Anyone needing assistance or counseling services over the weekend is encouraged to call campus security,” he said.

Faculty and university staff were also invited to contact the support services available to them.

Cassels emphasized that the university will not be releasing personal information about the student.

He encouraged members of the campus community to be mindful of their social media interactions and to respect the privacy of the two students and of their families.

READ ALSO: Two killed after bus crashes taking university students to Bamfield

The bus was carrying 48 people, including the driver, when it crashed en route to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre for a two-day trip.

Officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and BC Emergency Health Services said three people were airlifted to Victoria General Hospital – two in critical condition, one in serious condition.

The rest of the passengers were taken to a reception centre set up by the City of Port Alberni to be bused back to Victoria.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Family members looking for information can call RCMP at 250-723-2424 and students seeking counseling can contact Campus Security at 250-721-7599.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.