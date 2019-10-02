Bullet remnants found near the metal target.

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

Documents obtained by the 100 Mile Free Press through a Freedom of Information request reveal what many South Cariboo residents may have already suspected; the Gustafsen fire (C40621) that occurred near 100 Mile House in 2017 was caused by firearm use.

“Wildfire C40621 was caused by firearm use. The general site is used as a firearms range. Wildfire origin and cause staff identified the ignition are near a metal target that had numerous markings from bullets impacting against it, as well as bullet holes in the angle iron it rested upon. The metal target was fixed to the ground on a bed of cured matted grass with human refuse – paper, wood et cetera – scattered throughout. Observations made from within a grid search of the ignition area indicated recent firearms activity, such as bullets and fragmented bullet remnants. The conditions present on the day of ignition provided a high degree of probability that a fire would ignite in adjacent fuels as a result of metal fragments from this activity,” documents state.

The Gustafsen fire started on July 6, 2017, grew to 5,700 hectares and caused the loss of multiple homes.

RELATED: CRD announces 41 homes lost to date in the Cariboo

The documents note that, according to A Study of Wildfire Ignition by Rifle Bullets found “the temperature of bullet fragments could exceed 800C.” The documents further note that “the average ignition temperature of forest fuels is understood to be approximately 260-315 degrees Celcius.”

The frequency of wildfires ignited by firearms is relatively low compared to other causes of ignitions, according to chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek.

“The number of fires caused by firearms have increased in recent years, due to a number of reasons, including the use of exploding binary targets, target shooting in certain areas with certain firearms.”

In 2016, there was one firearm use ignition, in 2017 there were six, in 2018 there were six as well and in 2019 there was one, according to Skrepnek.

Restricting firearm usage would be difficult to enforce but they do use signage and educational material on the responsible use of firearms and the potential to start fires, says Skrepnek.

“We urge backcountry users and recreational enthusiasts to use caution during wildfire seasons and hot and dry conditions. Backcountry closures may be implemented during increased fire danger in order to prevent human-caused wildfires.”

The fire was discovered at 11:25 a.m., with around 13 calls coming in by about 11:45. By 12:14 p.m., around the time the first tanker drops were made on the fire, it was estimated at 1.7 hectares, according to the documents.

“There is an ongoing open investigation in to culpability around this wildfire through our Ministry’s Compliance and Enforcement Branch. If anyone has information or tips, they are encouraged to report it to 1-877-855-3222.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Bullet found at the north end of the middle lane. It was collected because it was the same colour as the bullet remnants collected near the target. FOI released photos.

The ignition area of the Gustafsen wildfire including a metal firearms target that appeared to have been recently hit by bullets. The area was grid searched.

A photo taken by the BC Wildfire Service air attack operations at 14:14 on the date of the ignition.

Previous story
B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal
Next story
Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

Just Posted

Candidates pitch visions, plans at Cranbrook election forum

All six candidates running for Kootenay-Columbia shared their policy ideas at debate

Libertarian candidate drops out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

The Small Glories set for Key City Theatre show

Local duo The Parsons to open the show in support of The Small Glories

Successful BMX season wraps up

Local riders find the podium at provincials, will head off to nationals over Thanksgiving weekend

Candidates field questions at Indigenous issues debate

Five of seven candidates for Kootenay-Columbia discuss Indigenous policy at forum

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Proposed Qat’muk IPCA will involve buyout of Glacier Resorts Ltd.’s Jumbo tenure

Jumbo Glacier Resort proponents will take nonsubstantial start case to Supreme Court of Canada

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Suspect who allegedly led Nelson police on chase facing 28 charges

Brightney Dawn Soukochoff was arrested on Sept. 23

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

Most Read