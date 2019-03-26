VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

IHIT is investigating after three people were found dead following a single-vehicle crash in South Surrey Tuesday morning.

The news was shared in a tweet issued by Surrey RCMP at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of this investigation. Further details and media availability will be handled by @HomicideTeam. Road closures will be in effect for an undetermined amount of time. https://t.co/IibFgnkDCn — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) March 26, 2019

Police initially reported the incident as a single-vehicle crash that had occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on the 32 Avenue Diversion under the Highway 99 overpass.

“Upon arrival, frontline officers determined all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased,” the release stated. “The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the collision is not known at this time.”

Speaking at a news conference late Tuesday afternoon, Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said police believe there is no continued risk to the safety of the community, nor is there anything to suggest it’s linked to a shooting or gang conflict.

Police had said in a news release that they had identified an “additional scene of interest,” but Jang declined to definitively link it to a house reportedly behind police tape in the Rosemary Heights neighbourhood of South Surrey.

“Stay tuned for further information, because it’s only been three hours … and I don’t want to give wrong information.”

Jang said IHIT was called to the scene by Surrey RCMP after they determined the circumstances surrounding the three deaths were suspicious – “they determined something wasn’t right.”

No information about the vehicle’s occupants was released, as families were still being notified.

A Peace Arch News reporter who went to the crash scene described one vehicle in the centre of the road, covered with a tarp.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam footage to come forward. The crash happened when the traffic in that area would have been heavy.

Surrey RCMP say three people are dead after a collision in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

