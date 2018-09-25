UPDATED: Normal operations resume after Western Financial Place evacuated

A suspected gas leak turned out to be regular flowing natural gas due to a pilot light going out

Western Financial Place was briefly evacuated on Tuesday morning when natural gas continued to flow after a pilot light went out.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene to investigate the issue, while FortisBC was also on site.

City staff, along with Kootenay Ice hockey operations and players, and members of the public, were evacuated to both sides of the building.

According to the city, normal operations resumed at noon, and all scheduled and regular activities are back in business.