File photo

UPDATE: Worker dies in industrial incident at Fording River mine

RCMP and Ministry of Mines on scene investigating an industrial accident

Update: A contractor at Fording River Operations has died after their floating excavator flipped, causing them to become trapped in a tailings pond.

United Steelworkers Local 7884 confirmed Monday afternoon that divers had been dispatched on scene in an attempt to recover the body.

Teck Resources later released a statement extending their condolences.

“We wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues. We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident and loss of life,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President, Coal.

The incident is currently under investigation.

1:30 p.m. – Teck Resources is reporting that a serious incident occurred at Fording River Operations earlier today, and that one contractor is currently not accounted for.

Elk Valley RCMP has confirmed that they and the Ministry of Mines are on scene investigating an industrial accident. Teck has mobilized its emergency response teams.

No other employees are involved and there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk.

Further information will be made available as it is released.

