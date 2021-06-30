UPDATE: Wildfire north of Kamloops grows to 4,000 hectares, 18 properties evacuated

Sparks Lake wildfire on Tuesday, June 29. (BC Wildfire/ Twitter) Leif Mathis Melissa Martin Melissa Martin Steve Kinch Susan Gomez Azores Susan Gomez Azores Steve Kinch Susan Gomez Azores Susan Gomez Azores Steve Kinch Susan Gomez Azores Susan Gomez Azores

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Nine more properties north of Kamloops have been ordered evacuated as a wildfire 15 kilometres north of the city continues to grow.

The blaze at Sparks Lake has grown to 4,000 hectares as of Wednesday morning, up from 2,300 hectares on Tuesday night.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has ordered 18 properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) evacuated and another 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas remain on evacuation alert.

The #BCWildfire Service is reminding the public to stay clear of firefighting aircraft and active wildfires. This includes the operation of watercraft and drones. Interference can affect of fire suppression activities and pose safety risks to both the public and BCWS personnel. pic.twitter.com/wSi5fuRlUz — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 30, 2021

The BC Wildfire Service has 35 firefighters on-site, with seven helicopters six water skimmers and two pieces of heavy equipment.

Overnight, crews saw continuous fire activity while they worked to push in guards for the fire. The BC Wildfire Service says the Sparks Lake fire is now a 24-hour operation and there will be crews on-site day and night.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

The Sparks Lake wildfire north of Kamloops has more than doubled in size to 2,300 hectares as of Tuesday night (June 29), prompting an evacuation alert to be expanded to 150 properties in the area.

The wildfire remains out of control just 15 kilometres north of Kamloops lake. Forty-seven firefighters, six helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment were used to combat the blaze throughout the day Tuesday and 20 personnel remained on-scene overnight.

UPDATE: We are signing off for the evening with an update on the Sparks Lake wildfire (K21001) that is now estimated at 2300 hectares. The fire saw significant growth throughout the day because of the hot weather and dry conditions in the area. pic.twitter.com/85eITNT7cu — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 30, 2021

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for nine properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) on Tuesday and 150 properties in the Deadman, Red Lake, Tranquille Valley and Vidette Lake areas are on evacuation alert.

The TNRD has launched a new evacuation status dashboard and interactive map. View the location of evacuation alerts and orders, see current BC Wildfires in the region, or enter an address to find out the current evacuation status https://t.co/JO7eSlQTa3 pic.twitter.com/PeT6cw0pmn — TNRD (@TNRD) June 18, 2021

The fire sparked on June 28 and quickly grew due to the hot and dry weather. Temperatures in the area are forecasted to remain in the realm of 40 C through the next few days.

Black Press Media has requested further information from the BC Wildfire Service.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Kamloops now 750 hectares, evacuation order issued

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresWildfire season