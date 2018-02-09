Crews clear the highway after avalanche control at Three Valley Gap on Feb. 2. Avalanche control is planned for Hwy. 1 near the B.C./Alta. border this morning. (Twitter/EmconD)

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Expect delays tomorrow as work crews perform avalanche debris removal

Update: 1:36 p.m.:

DriveBC is reporting that avalanche control is complete east of Revelstoke.

The Trans-Canada Highway is also now open between Golden and the Alberta border.

There will be winter driving maintenance taking place from the summit of Rogers Pass to 12 km east of the summit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and avalanche debris removal taking place 26 km west to 8 km west of Revelstoke from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Original:

Expect delays on the highways this morning.

Winter highway maintenance is scheduled for the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. Crews are conducting avalanche debris removal and delays up to 20 minutes are expected.

DriveBC is reporting winter driving conditions on Highway 1 and Hwy. 23 this morning with compact snow and slippery sections between Craigellachie and Revelstoke and Shelter Bay and Revelstoke.

The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed between Golden and the Alberta border due to a high avalanche hazard. Crews are conducting avalanche control and the estimated time of opening is noon (PST).

In Revelstoke today, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -1 C. There’s a 40 per cent chance of snow. The winds are north 20km/h and gusting to 40 km/h.

For current road conditions, head to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, head to weather.gc.ca.

 

